INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 24, 2025, Stitch Fix issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, ended August 2, 2025. Among other items, Stitch Fix reported a fifteenth consecutive quarter of subscriber loss, along with weakening gross margin rates and advertising spending that is reaching 10% of revenue. During an accompanying earnings call, the Company's Chief Financial Officer warned that Stitch Fix is entering the holiday season with a "challenging macro environment," and a narrower profit margin due to higher transportation costs and "ongoing strategic investments in our client experience and assortment."

On this news, Stitch Fix's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 16.49%, to close at $4.71 per share on September 25, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP