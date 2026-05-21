INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zoetis Inc. - ZTS

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zoetis Inc. ("Zoetis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZTS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zoetis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, Zoetis reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Zoetis reported net income of $601 million, flat year over year, and cuts to its full year 2026 profit guidance to between $6.85 and $7 a share, down from prior guidance of $7.00 to $7.10 a share. In the earnings release, CEO Kristin Peck said that "the first quarter unfolded in a more challenging operating environment than we anticipated. Pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity, resulting in a decline in veterinary visits and softer demand[.]"

On this news, Zoetis's stock price fell $23.91 per share, or 21.5%, to close at $87.31 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP