INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ADMA

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ADMA Biologics, Inc. ("ADMA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADMA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether ADMA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired ADMA securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 24, 2026, Culper Research published a short report on ADMA, alleging that "ADMA's reported growth is a fiction driven more than entirely by a de facto channel stuffing scheme and an undisclosed related party distributor" and "estimat[ing] that, absent channel stuffing, ADMA revenues declined 3% in 2025 vs. +20% reported."

Following publication of the Culper report, ADMA's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 16.63%, to close at $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026.

Then, on March 26, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ADMA, citing disappointment with the Company's response to the Culper report, which Cantor Fitzgerald found lacking in "specific feedback addressing the direct claims in the report."

Following the downgrade, ADMA's stock price fell $1.34 per share, or 13.91%, to close at $8.29 per share on March 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP