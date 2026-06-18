INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in GRAIL, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - GRAL

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Pomerantz LLP

Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GRAIL, Inc. ("Grail" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRAL).   Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

The class action concerns whether Grail and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

You have until August 4, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Grail securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.          

[Click here for information about joining the class action]  

On February 19, 2026, Grail announced that "primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed" in the NHS-Galleri Trial.  Grail attributed this shortcoming, in part, to "probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately." 

On this news, Grail's stock price fell more than 50%, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.    

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980 

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

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