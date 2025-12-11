INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - JYD

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. ("Jayud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JYD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Jayud and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 19, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Jayud securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

A complaint has been filed on behalf of Jayud investors, alleging that Jayud and other defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) Jayud's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4), as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

