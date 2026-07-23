INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Photronics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - PLAB

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Photronics, Inc. ("Photronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLAB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Photronics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 4, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing revenue and earnings well-below internal projections and highlighting a critical collapse of IC revenue by 11% sequentially. Management further provided third-quarter guidance below market consensus as the slowdown was expected to continue and margins were expected to continue their trend of compression. Management claimed that the projected seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday had failed to materialize due to extensive new product launch delays, elevated fab utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.

On this news, Photronics' stock price fell $19.49 per share, or 36.4%, to close at $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP