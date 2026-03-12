INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Smart Digital Group Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - SDM

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Smart Digital Group Limited ("Smart Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Smart Digital and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 16, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Smart Digital securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 26, 2025, Smart Digital's stock price plunged 86.4% to close at $1.85 per share following an intraday halt by the NASDAQ Stock Market (the "NASDAQ") for volatility just minutes after the market opened. Before the next trading day began, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") suspended trading in Smart Digital securities from September 29, 2025 through October, 10, 2025, citing "potential manipulation" in the Company's securities "effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase the securities of SDM, which appeared to be designed to artificially inflate the price and volume of the securities of SDM." The SEC cautioned "broker-dealers, shareholders and prospective purchasers that they should carefully consider the foregoing information along with all other currently available information and any information subsequently issued by the company." With the SEC suspension scheduled to expire, on October 11, 2025, NASDAQ suspended trading in Smart Digital securities pending a request for additional information.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP