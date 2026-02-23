INVESTOR DEADLINE: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Corcept class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) common stock between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Captioned Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, No. 26-cv-01525 (N.D. Cal.), the Corcept class action lawsuit charges Corcept and certain of Corcept's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Corcept engages in discovery and development of medication for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders. One of Corcept's lead new product candidates is relacorilant, which is being developed for multiple indications, including as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism (also known as "Cushing's syndrome").

The Corcept class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period represented that the relacorilant New Drug Application was supported by powerful evidence, that it was approaching approval, and that they had no concerns about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") review. But in truth, the Corcept investor class action lawsuit alleges that the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA and, as a result, there was a known material risk that Corcept's relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

The Corcept shareholder class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 31, 2025 Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. In doing so, the press release issued by Corcept allegedly stated that the FDA had "concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness." On this news, the price of Corcept fell by more than 50%.

Then, on January 30, 2026, the FDA allegedly published a redacted copy of the CRL detailing the FDA's concerns with the relacorilant NDA, including concerns that the clinical studies that were submitted as part of the NDA were not sufficient evidence of relacorilant's efficacy for the proposed indication. The CRL also noted that, during pre-submission meetings, the FDA informed Corcept "on several occasions" of its "concerns about the adequacy of the clinical development program," and had warned the Company "to expect significant review issues," if it submitted the application, the Corcept class action alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Corcept common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Corcept class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Corcept investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Corcept shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Corcept class action lawsuit.

