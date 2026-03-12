INVESTOR DEADLINE: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Eos Energy Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until May 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned Yung v. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., No. 26-cv-02372 (D.N.J.), the Eos Energy class action lawsuit charges Eos Energy as well as certain of Eos Energy's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Eos Energy class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-eos-energy-enterprises-class-action-lawsuit-eose.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Eos Energy designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based battery energy storage systems intended for utility‑scale commercial and industrial applications.

The Eos Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eos Energy was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (ii) Eos Energy's battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (iii) Eos Energy was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; and (iv) Eos Energy's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete.

The Eos Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2026, Eos Energy announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, reporting, among other things, full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million, falling far short of Eos Energy's previously issued guidance of $150 million to $160 million for fiscal year 2025 revenue. Eos Energy allegedly further reported a "[g]ross loss of $143.8 million," a "[n]et loss attributable to shareholders of $969.6 million," an "[a]djusted EBITDA loss of $219.1 million," and further disclosed that its "capacity milestone was reached 5 weeks later than initially planned." On this news, the price of Eos Energy stock fell more than 39%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Eos Energy securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Eos Energy class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Eos Energy securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Eos Energy class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Eos Energy class action lawsuit.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

