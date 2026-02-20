INVESTOR DEADLINE: NuScale Power Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Class A common stock between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until April 20, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NuScale class action lawsuit. Captioned Truedson v. NuScale Power Corporation, No. 26-cv-00328 (D. Or.), the NuScale class action lawsuit charges NuScale, certain NuScale top executive officers, and Fluor Corporation with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: NuScale's core technology, the NuScale Power Module ("NPM"), is a small modular nuclear reactor designed to generate energy within a broader power plant. Prior to the start of the Class Period, NuScale entered into a global commercialization partnership with ENTRA1 Energy LLC and NuScale and its executives claimed that this critical partnership would allow NuScale to take its NPM technology from the development stage to deployment. NuScale's reliance on ENTRA1 as an exclusive commercialization partner appeared to be validated when, on September 2, 2025, ENTRA1 and the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") jointly announced an agreement to develop power plants to provide the TVA with up to six gigawatts of new nuclear power generation.

However, the NuScale class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects – let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation – during its entire operating history; (ii) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NPMs and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (iii) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (iv) as a result, NuScale's commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks.

The NuScale investor class action further alleges that on November 6, 2025 NuScale revealed that NuScale's general and administrative expenses had ballooned more than 3,000% to $519 million during its third fiscal quarter, up from $17 million in the prior year period, due largely to NuScale's payment of $495 million to ENTRA1 for its TVA agreement. As a result, NuScale's quarterly net loss skyrocketed to $532 million, up from $46 million in the prior year period. During the corresponding conference call, analysts pressed NuScale management regarding whether ENTRA1 was sufficiently experienced to own and operate the energy generation facilities contemplated by the TVA agreement. NuScale's CEO, defendant John L. Hopkins, further revealed during the call that the agreement between ENTRA1 and TVA contemplated as many as 72 NPMs, meaning NuScale's milestone payments to ENTRA1 could potentially exceed more than $3 billion. On this news, the price of NuScale Class A shares declined more than 12% over a two-day trading period.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased NuScale Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the NuScale class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the NuScale class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the NuScale class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the NuScale class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

