INVESTOR DEADLINE: Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces purchasers or acquirers of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) common stock between June 12, 2025 and December 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Oracle class action lawsuit. Captioned Barrows v. Oracle Corporation, No. 26-cv-00127 (D. Del.), the Oracle class action lawsuit charges Oracle as well as certain of Oracle's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Oracle offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments.

The Oracle class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Oracle's AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in capital expenditures ("CapEx") without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue; and (ii) Oracle's substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle's debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns.

The Oracle investor class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 24, 2025, S&P Global Ratings warned that OpenAI "could account for more than a third of total Oracle revenues by fiscal 2028 and even a greater share by fiscal 2030," creating risks given that "OpenAI's ability to meet contractual obligations will be contingent on AI tailwinds continuing and its models being a market leader to continue to raise external financing." On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell, according to the complaint.

Then, on September 25, 2025, the complaint alleges that analysts at Rothschild & Co. Redburn initiated coverage of Oracle at "Sell," warning that Oracle's promises of massive new revenues from its increased AI infrastructure business were "unlikely to materialize" and set a $175 price target for Oracle—representing a 40% pullback in Oracle's stock. On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell more than 5%, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, on December 10, 2025, Oracle allegedly announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, including revenue growth below analysts' consensus estimate, quarterly CapEx well above analysts' estimates, and negative free cash flow of more than $10 billion. On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell nearly 11%, according to the complaint.

Subsequently, the Oracle shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that on December 12, 2025, Bloomberg reported that Oracle had "pushed back the completion dates for some of the data centers it's developing for the artificial intelligence model developer OpenAI to 2028 from 2027" due to "labor and material shortages"—suggesting that Oracle's promised revenue growth resulting from its increased spending may be further delayed, if it arrives at all. On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell further, according to the complaint.

Finally, on December 17, 2025, Financial Times allegedly reported that Blue Owl Capital—"the primary [financial] backer for Oracle's largest data centre projects in the US"—had backed out of funding a $10 billion Oracle data center intended to serve OpenAI, as a result of concerns about Oracle's spending commitments and rising debt levels. The Oracle class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell more than 5%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Oracle common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Oracle class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Oracle investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Oracle shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Oracle class action lawsuit.

