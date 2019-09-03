Investor Fraud Alert - Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Investment Sham by Gina Champion-Cain; ANI Development, LLC; and American National Investments, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating an alleged multi-year $300 million investment sham by San Diego businesswoman Gina Champion-Cain and her investment company, ANI Development.

On August 28, 2019, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint alleging that Champion-Cain and ANI Development masterminded an "egregious fraud" that bilked investors of over $300 million, including more than $100 million in the past year alone. While promising returns of up to 25% on short-term, high-interest loans to people applying for alcohol licenses in California, Champion-Cain purportedly diverted investors' money to fund her approximately 40 other businesses, including coffee shops, lifestyle brands, San Diego restaurants, and rental properties. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Champion-Cain, Case 3:19-cv-01628-H-BLM (S.D. Cal.).

If you invested with Gina Champion-Cain; ANI Development, LLC; or American National Investments, Inc., please contact the head of Berger Montague's San Diego office, Benjamin Galdston, at 858-539-9767, or additional investigating attorneys, Michael Dell'Angelo and Barbara Podell, at 800-424-6690, 215-875-3080 or 215-875-4690, or via email at bgaldston@bm.net, mdellangelo@bm.net and bpodell@bm.net.

Located in San Diego, Philadelphia, Minneapolis and Washington, DC, Berger Montague is a full-service national plaintiffs' class action law firm specializing in securities, antitrust and other complex litigation on behalf of institutional and individual investors. Berger Montague is one of the most highly regarded plaintiffs' litigation firms in the country, with nearly 50 years of experience and numerous record-setting recoveries. For more information, please visit our website at www.bergermontague.com.

