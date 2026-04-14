Investor Group Services (IGS) Promotes Chad Benoit to Senior Partner and Raymond Meijer to Partner; Opens San Francisco Office

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services (IGS) announces the promotion of Chad Benoit to Senior Partner and Raymond Meijer to Partner, as well as the opening of its San Francisco office, reflecting the firm's continued growth and commitment to serving clients across key markets. These promotions reflect IGS' continued investment in leadership and geographic reach.

Chad Benoit, Senior Partner Raymond Meijer, Partner

As part of this expansion, Chad will also assume the role of Head of the San Francisco office, where he will lead the firm's West Coast operations and serve as a senior presence for clients and teams in the region.

"Chad and Raymond have made meaningful contributions to our clients and our firm," said Matt Umschied, CEO of IGS. "The opening of our San Francisco office under Chad's leadership strengthens our national footprint and deepens our presence with clients in a key market."

Since joining IGS in 2016, Chad has advised clients across the U.S. on hundreds of engagements across a wide range of industries, with a focus on technology, tech-enabled services, and healthcare. He has led teams delivering insights into complex market dynamics, helping clients evaluate investment opportunities and shape strategic initiatives. Chad holds a B.A. in Social Studies from Harvard University.

"Opening our San Francisco office is an exciting step for IGS and an important investment in our West Coast clients," said Chad Benoit. "I'm looking forward to building our presence in the region and nationwide, while continuing to deliver the level of rigor and insight that defines our work."

Raymond Meijer joined IGS in 2017 and has worked across both commercial diligence and strategy engagements, while also helping to build new client relationships. His experience spans a diverse set of industries, including professional services, software & technology, and consumer, among others. Raymond holds a B.A. in History from Amherst College.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to be a part of IGS' growth over the past several years," said Raymond Meijer. "I look forward to continuing to support our clients with the depth and clarity they rely on."

About Investor Group Services (IGS)

For over 25 years, IGS has helped investors and management teams make better, faster decisions, from commercial due diligence and growth strategy, to pricing, and go-to-market transformation. Our partner-led teams combine proprietary research, senior expertise, and judgement across more than 4,000 engagements to help clients win with confidence and create lasting value.

Sharper Diligence. Actionable Growth. True Partnership.

For additional information, please visit www.igsinsights.com.

About Interlock Equity

Interlock Equity is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm dedicated to partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based businesses. Since its founding in 2021, Interlock has built a strong track record of supporting passionate entrepreneurs whose companies provide mission-critical services aligned with long-term growth trends. Working collaboratively with management teams, Interlock delivers strategic and operational guidance to help businesses navigate the complexities and opportunities of rapid expansion.

For additional information, please visit www.interlockequity.com.

SOURCE Investor Group Services