INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) and Encourages Long-Term AGL Stockholders to Contact the Firm - AGL

News provided by

Kaskela Law LLC

Jan 27, 2026, 08:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duties claims concerning Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) on behalf of the company's long-term investors.  

Click here to request additional information about this investigation: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/agilon-health/  

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Agilon Health on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024.  According to the complaint, during that time period Agilon Health and several of the company's senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about Agilon Health's medical costs. 

As further detailed in the complaint, the true information about the company's higher medical costs was disclosed when Agilon reported lower than expected financial results and lowered expectations for future revenue, shares of the company's stock significantly declined, harming the company's long-term investors.  Specifically, Agilon Health's stock price declined approximately 85% in value during the relevant period of over $44.00 per share to less than $6.50, a decline of over $38 per share. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Agilon's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.  

Current Agilon Health shareholders who purchased or acquired AGL shares prior to May 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at [email protected], or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser): 

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/agilon-health/ 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  

CONTACT: 

KASKELA LAW LLC  
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. 
Adrienne Bell, Esq. 
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100 
Newtown Square, PA 19073 
(484) 229 – 0750 
(888) 715 – 1740 
www.kaskelalaw.com 

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.   

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)...

INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) and Encourages Long-Term DICK'S Investors to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duties claims concerning DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics