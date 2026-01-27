INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) and Encourages Long-Term AGL Stockholders to Contact the Firm - AGL

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duties claims concerning Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

Click here to request additional information about this investigation: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/agilon-health/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Agilon Health on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024. According to the complaint, during that time period Agilon Health and several of the company's senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about Agilon Health's medical costs.

As further detailed in the complaint, the true information about the company's higher medical costs was disclosed when Agilon reported lower than expected financial results and lowered expectations for future revenue, shares of the company's stock significantly declined, harming the company's long-term investors. Specifically, Agilon Health's stock price declined approximately 85% in value during the relevant period of over $44.00 per share to less than $6.50, a decline of over $38 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Agilon's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Agilon Health shareholders who purchased or acquired AGL shares prior to May 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at [email protected], or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/agilon-health/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC