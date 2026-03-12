INVESTOR NOTICE: monday.com Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the monday.com class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) common stock between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Captioned Potter v. monday.com Ltd., No. 26-cv-01956 (S.D.N.Y.), the monday.com class action lawsuit charges monday.com and certain of monday.com's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: monday.com, together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications.

The monday.com class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to monday.com's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its continued expansion of its core platform, AI-driven investments, increasing enterprise adoption and multi-product integration; (ii) monday.com was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday.com's $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met; and (iii) defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

The monday.com class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 9, 2026, monday.com disclosed that "we will no longer be discussing our previously provided 2027 targets, but we'll be centering our discussion on our 2026 outlook, which reflects the continued momentum we see across our AI work platform, new product introductions and upmarket sales motion." On this news, the price of monday.com stock fell nearly 21%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired monday.com common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the monday.com class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the monday.com investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the monday.com shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the monday.com class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

