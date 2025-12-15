Bitdeer Technologies Group Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BTDR

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) securities between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025. Bitdeer is a Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC) data-center infrastructure company with locations in Singapore, the United States, Bhutan, and Norway.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the case about? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Bitdeer's enhanced focus on developing the fourth-generation SEALMINER A4 machine using its SEAL04 ASIC chip technology expected to have a chip energy efficiency of as low as 5J/TH that would help to increase revenue through self-mining and external sales in fiscal year 2025. Defendants continually reiterated that the SEAL04 research and development remained on track to achieve chip efficiency for use in the A4 machine with mass production expected in the second quarter 2025. In truth, there were issues with the SEAL04 chip design progress eventually causing R&D to delay production and take a "dual-track approach" and create two completely independent designs to ensure mass production of the SEAL04 chip.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 10, 2025 Bitdeer announced its financial results for the third quarter 2025, revealing that the Company's net loss widened to $266.7 million or $1.28 per share. The Company attributed most of the losses to increased operating expenses related to the "R&D of our ASICs roadmap." On this news, the price of Bitdeer declined over 14%, from $17.65 per share on November 10, 2025, to $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Bitdeer Technologies Group. Shareholders, who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by February 2, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Bitdeer Technologies Group settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP