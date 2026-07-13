INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) ("Futu" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Futu securities during the period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Futu securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 25, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Futu, headquartered in Hong Kong, is an online brokerage company that provides securities trading, investment, and wealth management services to retail investors.

On May 22, 2026, Reuters reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and seven other government agencies had launched a crackdown targeting brokers allegedly operating without approval. Futu subsequently disclosed that it had received a Notification Letter from the CSRC proposing approximately RMB1.85 billion (approximately US$271 million) in confiscation of alleged illegal gains and fines, as well as a proposed personal fine against the Company's founder and CEO, Li Hua.

Following these disclosures, Futu's stock price fell $34.10 per share, or 27.5%.

Then, on May 28, 2026, Futu disclosed quarterly financial results reflecting the proposed regulatory penalties in its reported earnings, including approximately RMB470 million in confiscation of alleged illegal gains and approximately RMB1.38 billion in fines recorded as "Others, net."

Following this disclosure, the Company's stock price declined an additional $5.31 per share, or 4.8%.

If you are a Futu investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague