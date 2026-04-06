INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) ("Gemini" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Gemini shares during the period from September 9, 2025 through February 17, 2026 (the "Class Period"), including on or traceable to the Company's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Gemini securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Gemini, headquartered in New York City, is a cryptocurrency platform founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss that operates a digital asset exchange and related financial products.

The lawsuit alleges that Gemini misled investors regarding the strength and sustainability of its business and growth prospects following its IPO. According to the complaint, the Company overstated the viability of its core crypto platform and its ability to expand internationally, while failing to disclose that its business model was facing significant challenges and risk of a costly restructuring.

According to the suit, investors learned the true state of Gemini's finances and prospects after the IPO, including on February 5, 2026, when the Company disclosed a corporate restructuring initiative dubbed "Gemini 2.0," which entailed a major strategic pivot toward prediction markets, a 25% workforce reduction, and plans to exit key international markets.

On this news, Gemini's Class A common stock fell $0.64 per share, or 8.72%, to close at $6.70 per share.

If you are a Gemini investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague