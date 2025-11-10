INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Marex Group plc Investors (NASDAQ: MRX) of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) ("Marex" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Marex shares during the period of May 16, 2024 through August 5, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Marex securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 8, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Marex, headquartered in London, is a global financial services firm providing trading, clearing, and risk management solutions.

According to the lawsuit, on August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Marex engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask true risk exposure.

The report detailed numerous multi-million-dollar discrepancies in intercompany receivables and loans across Marex's network of over 56 entities. Examples of these discrepancies included a fabricated $17 million receivable, a subsidiary with profits inflated by 150% before liquidation, and an asset valued at $14.9 million sold weeks later for just $2.5 million with no reported loss. The report also alleged nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives exposure concealed through a Marex-controlled fund in Luxembourg was used to generate non-cash trading profits and inflate operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

Following the issuance of this report, Marex's stock price fell $2.33, or 6.2%, closing at $35.31 on unusually heavy trading volume, causing investor losses.

If you are a Marex investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

