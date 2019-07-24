Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $46.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $48.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $57.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $94.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $115.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Included in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 is a previously disclosed loss related to the reclassification and sale of securities, which resulted in a $4.1 million after-tax loss, or $0.01 per share.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on August 23, 2019 for stockholders of record as of August 9, 2019.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "During the second quarter, improved credit quality and prudent expense control helped offset the negative impact of a flat yield curve. We continue to focus on what we can control to deliver results and are encouraged by the prospect of possible rate cuts by the Federal Reserve."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "We continue to make investments in our digital and technology platforms which will enhance sales practices and improve efficiencies in our business. Making these digital investments will help keep us competitive in our markets."

Performance Highlights

Total assets increased $518.5 million , or 2.0%, to $27.06 billion at June 30, 2019 from $26.55 billion at March 31, 2019 .

, or 2.0%, to at from at . Net loans increased $261.8 million , or 1.2%, to $21.76 billion at June 30, 2019 from $21.50 billion at March 31, 2019 . Commercial and industrial loans increased $154.5 million , or 6.4%, during the three months ended June 30, 2019 .

, or 1.2%, to at from at . Commercial and industrial loans increased , or 6.4%, during the three months ended . Total deposits increased $14.5 million , or 0.1%, to $17.64 billion at June 30, 2019 from $17.63 billion at March 31, 2019 .

, or 0.1%, to at from at . During the second quarter of 2019, the Company early adopted ASU 2019-04 and reclassified approximately $400 million of debt securities held-to-maturity to available-for-sale and subsequently sold such securities. Included in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is a loss of $5.7 million related to securities sold. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested in debt securities yielding on average 79 basis points higher than the securities sold. ASU 2019-04 permits a one-time reclassification of debt securities held-to-maturity to debt securities available-for-sale for debt securities eligible to be hedged.

of debt securities held-to-maturity to available-for-sale and subsequently sold such securities. Included in non-interest income for the three months ended is a loss of related to securities sold. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested in debt securities yielding on average 79 basis points higher than the securities sold. ASU 2019-04 permits a one-time reclassification of debt securities held-to-maturity to debt securities available-for-sale for debt securities eligible to be hedged. The Company modified $350 million of borrowings during the second quarter of 2019. The modification resulted in interest cost savings of 45 basis points, net of modification costs.

of borrowings during the second quarter of 2019. The modification resulted in interest cost savings of 45 basis points, net of modification costs. Total non-interest expenses were $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of $395,000 , or 0.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 0.4%, compared to the three months ended . During the three months ended June 30, 2019 , the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $44.0 million .

Financial Performance Overview

Second Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2019

For the second quarter of 2019, net income totaled $46.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million as compared to $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income decreased by $3.5 million, or 2.2%, as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:

Interest expense increased $6.4 million , primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 10 basis points to 1.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased $477.5 million , or 9.1%, to $5.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $175.0 million , or 1.1%, to $15.22 billion .

, primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 10 basis points to 1.91% for the three months ended . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 9.1%, to for the three months ended and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased , or 1.1%, to . An increase in interest and dividend income of $2.9 million , or 1.1%, to $259.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily attributable to a $156.4 million increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 2 basis points to 4.21%, driven by higher average yields on loan originations, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties.

, or 1.1%, to as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily attributable to a increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 2 basis points to 4.21%, driven by higher average yields on loan originations, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 .

Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 2.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, driven primarily by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities and lower prepayment penalty fees.

Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.2 million, as compared to $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities, partially offset by a $944,000 gain on a sale-leaseback transaction of one of our branches.

Total non-interest expenses were $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $395,000, or 0.4%, as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase is due to an increase of $1.3 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense, driven by lower benefit expense.

Income tax expense was $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 28.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2018

For the second quarter of 2019, net income totaled $46.6 million, a decrease of $10.5 million as compared to $57.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2019 net interest income decreased by $12.1 million, or 7.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to:

Interest expense increased $32.8 million , or 48.9%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 54 basis points to 1.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $714.3 million , or 4.9%, to $15.22 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $646.4 million , or 12.8%, to $5.71 billion .

, or 48.9%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 54 basis points to 1.91% for the three months ended . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased , or 4.9%, to for the three months ended and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 12.8%, to . An increase in interest and dividend income of $20.7 million , or 8.7%, to $259.1 million primarily as a result of a $1.26 billion increase in the average balance of net loans mainly from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 5 basis points to 4.21% primarily driven by higher average yields on loan originations, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 46 basis points to 2.89%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities.

, or 8.7%, to primarily as a result of a increase in the average balance of net loans mainly from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 5 basis points to 4.21% primarily driven by higher average yields on loan originations, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 46 basis points to 2.89%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

Net interest margin decreased 33 basis points year over year to 2.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 39.2%, year over year. This decrease was primarily due to a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities resulting from our repositioning of securities, partially offset by an increase of $1.4 million in other income primarily attributed to the gain on a sale-leaseback transaction of one of our branches.

Total non-interest expenses were $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.2%, year over year. The increase is due to an increase of $2.1 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in federal insurance premiums.

Income tax expense was $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 25.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the tax rate is primarily related to the change in New Jersey state tax law.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Net income decreased by $20.2 million year over year to $94.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:

Net interest income decreased by $21.9 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 due to:

Interest expense increased by $67.3 million , or 53.3%, to $193.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , as compared to $126.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 56 basis points to 1.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased $604.7 million , or 12.4%, to $5.47 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $739.2 million , or 5.1%, to $15.31 billion .

, or 53.3%, to for the six months ended , as compared to for the six months ended , primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 56 basis points to 1.86% for the six months ended . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 12.4%, to for the six months ended and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased , or 5.1%, to . Total interest and dividend income increased by $45.3 million , or 9.6%, to $515.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 , primarily attributed to a $1.35 billion increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.20% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 48 basis points to 2.89%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities.

, or 9.6%, to for the six months ended as compared to the six months ended , primarily attributed to a increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.20% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 48 basis points to 2.89%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , as compared to $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 .

Net interest margin decreased 31 basis points to 2.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 2.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $18.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 11.7%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is due to a decrease of $6.7 million in non-interest income on securities primarily resulting from a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities, partially offset by an increase of $3.0 million in other income primarily attributed to customer swaps, a sale-leaseback transaction and non-depository investment products.

Total non-interest expenses were $207.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $3.5 million, or 1.7%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. This increase is due to an increase of $2.4 million in data processing and communication expense, an increase of $2.3 million in other non-interest expense, an increase of $2.0 million in advertising and promotional expense and an increase of $1.0 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in federal insurance premiums and a decrease of $1.8 million in professional fees.

Income tax expense was $38.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 25.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the tax rate is primarily related to the change in New Jersey state tax law.

Asset Quality

Our provision for loan losses is primarily a result of the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. At June 30, 2019, our allowance for loan losses and related provision were impacted by improved credit quality, including the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs/recoveries, and modest loan growth. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our provision for loan losses was a $3.0 million reduction to the allowance for loan losses, compared to an addition to the allowance for loan losses of $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net recoveries were $221,000 compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. We recorded no provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net charge-offs were $3.9 million compared to $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.

Total non-accrual loans were $111.6 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 compared to $117.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 and $124.9 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At June 30, 2019, there were $38.6 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $28.4 million were residential and consumer loans, $7.7 million were commercial and industrial loans and $2.5 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $12.2 million were classified as accruing and $26.4 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2019.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCI loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 104



$ 20.9



113



$ 24.8



97



$ 20.2



99



$ 21.3



101



$ 20.6

Construction —



—



—



—



3



9.2



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 7



12.0



11



29.6



6



23.1



11



12.4



6



27.4

Commercial real estate 5



26.6



4



4.5



7



5.5



8



15.3



9



8.7

Commercial and industrial 5



1.1



15



11.3



9



2.1



14



5.0



7



2.9

Total 30 to 59 days past due 121



60.6



143



70.2



122



60.1



132



54.0



123



59.6

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 30



5.5



37



7.1



37



9.2



34



5.2



37



9.5

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



3



9.3



—



—

Multi-family 2



17.2



1



1.1



1



2.6



10



36.7



—



—

Commercial real estate 4



6.9



—



—



1



3.4



4



4.2



—



—

Commercial and industrial 4



4.1



7



3.8



5



0.9



4



5.4



1



2.1

Total 60 to 89 days past due 40



33.7



45



12.0



44



16.1



55



60.8



38



11.6

Total accruing past due loans 161



$ 94.3



188



$ 82.2



166



$ 76.2



187



$ 114.8



161



$ 71.2

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 275



$ 51.2



296



$ 56.4



320



$ 59.0



347



$ 66.3



375



$ 69.2

Construction 1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.3

Multi-family 14



34.1



14



34.1



15



33.9



3



2.6



9



19.5

Commercial real estate 27



8.1



32



9.8



35



12.4



39



15.5



36



16.7

Commercial and industrial 13



18.0



14



17.2



14



19.4



14



19.8



13



28.9

Total non-accrual loans 330



$ 111.6



357



$ 117.7



385



$ 124.9



404



$ 104.4



434



$ 134.6

Accruing troubled debt

restructured loans 56



$ 12.2



54



$ 13.6



54



$ 13.6



59



$ 13.2



56



$ 12.8

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.51 %





0.54 %





0.58 %





0.50 %





0.65 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of non-accrual loans



207.83 %





199.44 %





188.78 %





221.06 %





171.46 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of total loans



1.05 %





1.08 %





1.09 %





1.10 %





1.11 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $835.1 million, or 3.2%, to $27.06 billion at June 30, 2019 from December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $386.7 million, or 1.8%, to $21.76 billion at June 30, 2019. Securities increased $134.6 million, or 3.7%, to $3.82 billion at June 30, 2019.

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new accounting guidance that requires leases to be recognized on our Consolidated Balance Sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Our operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities were $184.2 million and $194.2 million, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCI loans) is below:



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:









Multi-family loans $ 8,156,766



8,174,342



8,165,187

Commercial real estate loans 4,897,466



4,852,402



4,786,825

Commercial and industrial loans 2,585,069



2,430,540



2,389,756

Construction loans 252,628



232,170



227,015

Total commercial loans 15,891,929



15,689,454



15,568,783

Residential mortgage loans 5,408,686



5,366,970



5,351,115

Consumer and other 699,972



691,229



707,866

Total Loans 22,000,587



21,747,653



21,627,764

Deferred fees, premiums and other, net (3,770)



(9,826)



(13,811)

Allowance for loan losses (231,937)



(234,717)



(235,817)

Net loans $ 21,764,880



21,503,110



21,378,136



During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we originated $420.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $412.1 million in multi-family loans, $369.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $226.9 million in residential loans, $38.3 million in consumer and other loans and $14.3 million in construction loans. The growth in the loan portfolio reflects our continued focus on growing and diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

We also purchase mortgage loans from correspondent entities including other banks and mortgage bankers. Our agreements with these correspondent entities require them to originate loans that adhere to our underwriting standards. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we purchased loans totaling $175.3 million from these entities. In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $77.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $3.9 million to $231.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $235.8 million at December 31, 2018. Our allowance for loan losses was positively impacted by improved credit quality, including the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs/recoveries, and modest loan growth. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the economic conditions in our lending area. At June 30, 2019, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05%, a decrease from 1.09% at December 31, 2018 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities increased by $134.6 million, or 3.7%, to $3.82 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.68 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of purchases, partially offset by sales and paydowns. As part of the adoption of ASU 2019-04, the Company reclassified approximately $400 million of debt securities held-to-maturity to debt securities available-for-sale. The Company subsequently sold approximately $405 million of debt securities available-for-sale at a non-recurring after tax loss of $4.1 million. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested in debt securities yielding on average 79 basis points higher than the securities sold.

Deposits increased by $64.2 million, or 0.4%, from $17.58 billion at December 31, 2018 to $17.64 billion at June 30, 2019 primarily driven by an increase in time deposits and money market accounts, partially offset by decreases in savings and checking accounts. Checking accounts decreased $166.6 million to $7.15 billion at June 30, 2019 from $7.32 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 73% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2019 compared to 74% at December 31, 2018.

Borrowed funds increased by $648.1 million, or 11.9%, to $6.08 billion at June 30, 2019 from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2018 to help fund the growth of the loan portfolio. As part of the adoption of ASU 2019-04, the Company modified $350 million of borrowings. The modification resulted in interest cost savings of 45 basis points, net of modification costs.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $78.5 million to $2.93 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.01 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily attributed to the repurchase of 10.0 million shares of common stock for $117.8 million and cash dividends of $0.22 per share totaling $61.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $94.8 million and share-based plan activity of $13.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Bank remains above FDIC "well capitalized" standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.70% at June 30, 2019.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2019 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 147 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

The Company, as previously announced, will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number is: (866) 218-2404. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10133145

A telephone replay will be available beginning on July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 25, 2019. The replay number is (877) 344-7529, password 10133145. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Company's website www.investorsbank.com and archived for one year.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Contact: Marianne Wade

(973) 924-5100

investorrelations@investorsbank.com

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets













June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,382



186,083



196,891

Equity securities 5,975



5,880



5,793

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,679,708



2,156,340



2,122,162

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,174,483,

$1,536,684 and $1,558,564 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,132,018



1,516,600



1,555,137

Loans receivable, net 21,764,880



21,503,110



21,378,136

Loans held-for-sale 16,411



6,827



4,074

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 294,155



258,949



260,234

Accrued interest receivable 83,015



82,417



77,501

Other real estate owned 7,097



6,989



6,911

Office properties and equipment, net 174,663



177,465



177,432

Operating lease right-of-use assets 184,215



187,560



—

Net deferred tax asset 106,208



101,499



104,411

Bank owned life insurance 215,032



213,491



211,914

Goodwill and intangible assets 97,997



98,551



99,063

Other assets 48,360



43,879



29,349

Total assets $ 27,064,116



26,545,640



26,229,008

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Deposits $ 17,644,471



17,629,999



17,580,269

Borrowed funds 6,083,737



5,549,587



5,435,681

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 125,521



148,277



129,891

Operating lease liabilities 194,233



197,281



—

Other liabilities 89,279



64,666



77,837

Total liabilities 24,137,241



23,589,810



23,223,678

Stockholders' equity 2,926,875



2,955,830



3,005,330

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,064,116



26,545,640



26,229,008



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:



















Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 227,462



224,890



211,791



452,352



416,513



Securities:





















GSE obligations 267



266



273



533



547





Mortgage-backed securities 23,883



23,630



19,633



47,513



39,655





Equity 35



37



33



72



68





Municipal bonds and other debt 2,734



2,522



2,432



5,256



4,690



Interest-bearing deposits 609



535



409



1,144



864



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,078



4,337



3,831



8,415



7,632





Total interest and dividend income 259,068



256,217



238,402



515,285



469,969

Interest expense:



















Deposits

67,828



65,422



42,067



133,250



78,443



Borrowed funds 32,072



28,117



25,034



60,189



47,741





Total interest expense 99,900



93,539



67,101



193,439



126,184





Net interest income 159,168



162,678



171,301



321,846



343,785

Provision for loan losses (3,000)



3,000



4,000



—



6,500





Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 162,168



159,678



167,301



321,846



337,285

Non-interest income:



















Fees and service charges 5,654



5,335



5,230



10,989



10,688



Income on bank owned life insurance 1,540



1,577



1,543



3,117



2,829



Gain on loans, net 1,015



433



663



1,448



920



(Loss) gain on securities, net (5,617)



64



1,147



(5,553)



1,101



Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net 281



224



184



505



337



Other income 4,108



3,561



2,711



7,669



4,713





Total non-interest income 6,981



11,194



11,478



18,175



20,588

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and fringe benefits 59,854



60,998



60,799



120,852



119,860



Advertising and promotional expense 4,282



3,612



3,807



7,894



5,894



Office occupancy and equipment expense 15,423



16,171



14,717



31,594



31,295



Federal insurance premiums 3,300



3,300



4,525



6,600



9,025



General and administrative 692



484



693



1,176



1,193



Professional fees 3,461



2,940



3,801



6,401



8,203



Data processing and communication 7,642



7,999



7,106



15,641



13,229



Other operating expenses 9,150



7,905



7,136



17,055



14,970





Total non-interest expenses 103,804



103,409



102,584



207,213



203,669





Income before income tax expense 65,345



67,463



76,195



132,808



154,204

Income tax expense 18,721



19,305



19,098



38,026



39,182





Net income $ 46,624



48,158



57,097



94,782



115,022

Basic earnings per share $0.18

0.18



0.20



0.36



0.40

Diluted earnings per share $0.18

0.18



0.20



0.36



0.40























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 263,035,892



267,664,063



284,502,818



265,337,191



286,085,380



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 263,477,477



268,269,730



285,733,542



265,831,421



287,413,166

