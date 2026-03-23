Investors Expect Taxes to Rise, Yet Most Aren't Proactively Preparing their Portfolios

Survey: Many investors only think about taxes during tax season, missing an opportunity for year-round proactive tax planning

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the dreaded April 15 tax deadline approaches, most Americans find themselves forced to focus on one of their least favorite tasks of the year: filing their taxes. According to a new Advisor Authority study powered by the Nationwide Retirement Institute, failure to think about taxes more than just once a year could have major implications for the retirement security of millions of Americans.

The study found Americans are bracing for a higher tax burden in retirement, yet most are not engaging in proactive, year-round tax planning to mitigate their exposure. Four in five (80%) investors broadly expect taxes to rise in the future, yet less than one-third (31%) of this cohort are proactively adjusting their financial plan accordingly.

Additionally, 17% of investors say not knowing the best tax strategies for their portfolio or understanding tax implications (14%) before retirement withdrawals are among their biggest concerns when planning for retirement.

"Our study highlights that for most investors, tax anxiety is real – however, their plan to address it is lacking," said Kush Kotecha, president of Nationwide Annuity. "A majority of investors are telling us they're concerned about rising taxes, but only a fraction are taking steps to prepare their portfolios. That gap between worry and action is where real financial risk can build."

For many investors, tax planning starts and ends with tax season

Despite widespread concern about taxes, most investors are not engaging in proactive, year-round tax planning. More than one-third (34%) say they mostly pay attention to taxes during "tax season," and only one in four (26%) engage in ongoing, proactive tax management all year.

Among investors who work with a financial advisor, 29% say they count on their advisor to help them plan for taxes in retirement. However, just 37% of these investors say their advisor proactively discusses tax planning strategies or tax policy changes as part of regular review meetings. More than one in 10 (11%) say discussions happen only when major tax law changes occur or when they specifically ask about tax matters (11%). For most investors, this means tax planning only comes up when something forces the conversation.

"Advisors should make taxes a part of regular client discussions," Kotecha said. "Investors with an advisor who are not receiving regular guidance on this important topic should ask for it or consider looking for a financial professional who will help them prioritize tax-efficient retirement planning."

Tax strategies are not one-size-fits-all, but some investors are flying blind

Less than half (44%) of investors surveyed say their portfolio is a combination of taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free assets – likely indicating good tax diversification. Others surveyed indicated heavier reliance on a single taxable class of assets. A meaningful share of investors (13%) don't know how to describe their portfolio's tax composition.

"It's not surprising to find investor portfolios come in all shapes and sizes when it comes to tax exposure, and it's important to recognize that there is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach," said Kotecha. "However, those without awareness of their portfolio's tax profile or a strategy for managing the mix of taxable asset classes in their portfolio risk missed opportunities or unforced errors that could haunt them in retirement. Personalized, advisor-led planning is essential to help investors understand how their unique mix of assets will be taxed, both now and in retirement."

Advisors say they are helping clients take action

While nearly half (45%) of advisors say their clients have a risky mix of taxable asset classes, the vast majority (85%) say they're working with their clients to help them diversify their tax profile within their portfolio.

With taxes expected to rise, advisors are also increasingly steering clients toward tax-efficient income solutions. More than half (60%) of advisors say given the events of the last 12 months, they are more likely to recommend a client put part of their portfolio into an annuity or other solution that provides guaranteed income.

"Advisors are recognizing that annuities can be a powerful tool when it comes to reshaping the tax profile of a portfolio. By allowing assets to grow tax-deferred, annuities can help reduce the drag of taxes on long-term returns and create a more efficient income strategy in retirement," said Kotecha. "That efficiency matters for retirees who need predictable income and want more control over how and when they pay taxes. In an environment where every dollar of after-tax income counts, annuities can offer a sense of stability and security that's increasingly hard to find."

The Nationwide Retirement Institute offers this guide to help investors think about planning for a tax-efficient retirement.

For more insights on this survey data, see our infographic.

Nationwide's eleventh annual Advisor Authority study, powered by the Nationwide Retirement Institute® explores critical issues confronting advisors, financial professionals and individual investors—and the innovative techniques that they need to succeed in today's complex market.

About Advisor Authority: Methodology

The Harris Poll, on behalf of Nationwide, conducted an online survey in the U. S. among 528 advisors and financial professionals and 2,012 investors ages 18+ with investable assets (IA) of $10K+, January 15-February 6, 2026. Among the investors, there were 1,041 with a financial professional, 971 without a financial professional, 300 High Net Worth (IA of $1M-$4.99M), and 504 Less Affluent ($10K to <$100K).

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data for advisors is accurate to within ± 4.3 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For investors data is accurate to within ± 2.98 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide and follow Nationwide PR on X.

Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio. The Nationwide Retirement Institute is a division of NISC.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2026 Nationwide

NFM-25378AO

Contact:

Dan Lawall

Highwire

(212) 584-5476

[email protected]

Kristen Vasas-Samson

Nationwide

(614) 249-6349

[email protected]

Subscribe to Nationwide News

SOURCE Nationwide