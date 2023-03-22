Investors Should 'Buy' the Right Property Manager First to Capitalise on Dubai's Booming Real Estate Sector Says Manage My Property

With over AED528 billion in transactions in 2022, Dubai's real estate sector is vibrant, but has unfortunately drawn the attention of opportunity seekers with little or no experience in the local market

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manage My Property (MMP) is urging regional and international investors and landlords to work with proven property management firms to secure hassle-free property ownership and management experiences and realise maximum return on investment (ROI). The advisory comes on the back of a boom in Dubai's real estate sector; annual real estate transactions in the emirate crossed half a trillion dirhams for the first time in 2022, a significant 76.5% increase over 2021 [1].

How MMP Property Management makes Dubai real estate investments hassle free

This incredible milestone demonstrates the robustness of Dubai's real estate sector post pandemic but has also given rise to hundreds of opportunity seekers setting up property management firms in the market in the last 12 months alone. These firms lack experience and knowledge of Dubai's property sector and the laws that govern it, which could ultimately spell disaster or create unnecessary challenges for investors and landlords.

Marcello Arcangeli, CEO of Manage My Property says, "With any transaction, it's critical to 'buy' the people involved first to avoid problems later. In this case, investors eager to capitalise on Dubai's vibrant real estate sector should seek out property management firms with a proven track record of success, so their property ownership and management experiences are hassle-free, and they enjoy maximum ROI right from the off. Investors must remember to do their due diligence on the firm they wish to work with, and make sure it has the capabilities and structure to ensure all their needs are met."

"With over 16 years of wealth management experience in delivering convenient and profitable ownership experiences to landlords, an impressive track record of 98% average occupancy and zero insolvency cases to its name, MMP is at the forefront of Dubai real estate management. We are proud to have our ongoing success recognised by review website Dubaiisbest.com, which named MMP the top property management firm in Dubai in January 2023 [2]," adds Arcangeli.

MMP stands out in Dubai's real estate market for a number of reasons: a focus on ensuring property management is hassle free for investors and landlords; MMP is the only property management firm in Dubai to have developed a bespoke Business Process Management application, which boasts 125 automated processes that streamline the complexities of property management and significantly reduces the risk of human error; as MMP's fees are a percentage of a property's rental income, it has a vested interest to secure maximum ROI for investors and landlords, while complying with Dubai Land Department regulations.

"We strive to create long term relationships and we've set-up our business accordingly. Each landlord enjoys personal service starting with a dedicated professional property manager that can handle everything from inventory to Ejari to photoshoots, the connection of utilities and more, while our ISO 27001 certified software enables landlords to accelerate the rental process and save time and money. We have a vested interest in ensuring all landlords see maximum ROI, and this has led to MMP securing over AED400 million in rental yield over the past 16 years," comments Arcangeli.

MMP is driven by its founders who are 30+ year international veterans of the investment advisory segment and are thus uniquely positioned to advise investors on Dubai's real estate sector. Investors can rest assured that every business decision is made with the goal of generating maximum ROI.

Since its inception in 2007, MMP has earned a reputation for trust and reliability, and has successfully cultivated long-term partnerships with a diverse mix of clients around the world, spanning an impressive average of eight years. The firm's mantra is make investments more profitable with the least headaches for investors.

To know more visit https://managemyproperty.ae/

About Manage My Property (MMP)

Manage My Property has been at the forefront of Dubai real estate management for 16 years, delivering hassle-free and profitable ownership experiences to landlords through its market-leading management software and dedicated Property Managers.

With the founders' extensive investment experience, investors can rest assured that every decision is made with their maximum ROI in mind. MMP's impressive track record of 98% average occupancy and zero insolvency cases speaks to its commitment to creating long-lasting relationships and delivering a seamless and profitable rental experience for clients around the world.

