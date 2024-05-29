Investors who purchased Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

News provided by

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

May 29, 2024, 10:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors who purchased shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT).

Investors, who purchased Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares prior to 2020 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: GDOT shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 19, 2019, a lawsuit was filed by an investor inNYSE: GDOT shares against Green Dot Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that Green Dot made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Green Dot's strategy to attract "high-value" long-term customers was at the expense of "one and done" customers, that Green Dot's "one and done" customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment, that consequently, Green Dot's strategy was self-sabotaging, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business and operations.

On April 1, 2022, an amended complaint was filed and on June 21, 2022, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint.

Then on March 29, 2024, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.

Those who purchased Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
[email protected] 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

