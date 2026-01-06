Lawsuit ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) between October 2025 and December 2025 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit for certain investors in shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI).

Investors, who purchased shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025 in excess of $100,000 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 6, 2026. NASDAQ: FRMI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 30, 2025, Fermi Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share.

Then, on December 12, 2025, Fermi Inc revealed the first tenant for the Company's anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility.

On January 05, 2026, an investor, inNASDAQ: FRMI shares filed a lawsuit against Fermi Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with the Company's October 2025 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") and between October 1, 2025, and December 11, 2025. The plaintiff claims that in the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with the Company's October 2025 IPO as well as between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus, that the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant's funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador, that there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

