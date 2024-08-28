Invicta Watch Group Expands to Broadcast Channels Nationwide for an Exciting Event with JTV®

Shop Invicta's newest luxury timepieces on JTV and JTV.com

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV ®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, together with Invicta Watch Group®, are excited to announce a new partnership that will introduce more than 100 new luxury watches to JTV broadcast channels nationwide. Presented by renowned hosts and Invicta experts Ryan Johnson and Kendy Kloepfer, the live shows will feature exclusive insider insights, thrilling presentations, brand new product introductions, and can't-miss deals. Invicta watches will make their JTV broadcast debut on Friday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET, with shows airing throughout September and an expanded assortment on JTV.com.

Invicta Watch Group is thrilled to be able to partner with JTV and to bring its innovative, cutting edge, and unique designs to JTV audiences, collectors, and new customers. Invicta is one of the fastest growing brands in the USA and its worldwide distribution is bolstered by its industry-leading innovation in precision horology and fine watchmaking techniques, as well as the number of new models Invicta is able to successfully bring to market year over year.

Eyal Lalo, the CEO of Invicta Watch Group, said of the new launch, "We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership that marks the beginning of a new era for our brand. This collaboration provides us with a dynamic platform to showcase our extensive range of models, allowing us to connect with our loyal collectors like never before.

"Our passion for creating exceptional products remains at the heart of everything we do, and with this new platform, we are excited to offer fresh and innovative items to our community on a weekly basis. This partnership is not just about expanding our reach; it's about enhancing the experience for every one of our dedicated collectors.

"We deeply value the loyalty and support of our collector community, and we are committed to delivering products that not only meet but exceed their expectations. Together, we are embarking on a journey that will bring more excitement, variety, and love to those who have stood by us.

"Stay tuned for more updates, as we continue to innovate and surprise our collectors with the passion and creativity that defines our brand."

Ryan Johnson, known in the industry as "Invicta Ryan", is a global brand ambassador for Invicta Watch Group. As the key representative of the company, Ryan has played a crucial role in promoting the brand's innovative timepieces. His deep knowledge of watchmaking and passion for horology have made him a respected authority in the industry.

"We couldn't be more excited to connect with our passionate community once again," said Ryan. "This event is all about celebrating our incredible fans and introducing them to the latest innovations from Invicta."

Joining Ryan is Kendy Kloepfer, a pioneer in the home shopping industry and the most recent addition to the JTV host core. As the Invicta watch brand has grown exponentially over the last 30 years, Kendy introduced Invicta to home shopping audiences and has hosted some of the top watch shows in the industry.

Kendy added, "We've been working hard to bring you a lineup that reflects the spirit and craftsmanship of Invicta. Join us for an unforgettable experience and discover your next favorite timepiece."

Whether you are a seasoned collector or just starting to explore the Invicta brand, this broadcast event is the perfect opportunity to add a standout piece to your collection. Tune in to JTV on Friday, August 30 to explore the Invicta collection. To find JTV in your area and for a list of scheduled programming, visit jtv.com/tv.

For more information about Invicta's newest collection on JTV, visit JTV.com/Invicta.

About Invicta Watch Group:

INVICTA, the flagship brand of INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. Invicta has been recognized for its vast amount of designs and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups and a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta has over 4000 unique models and styles of watches and has received over 55 design and mechanical patents and holds over 1,250 trademarks. It has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry.

In addition to its iconic INVICTA brand, INVICTA WATCH GROUP owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the Technomarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold worldwide in over 3000+ retail points of sale. Please visit www.invictawatchgroup.com and www.invictawatch.com for more information on all of its brands.

About JTV:

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jewelry Television