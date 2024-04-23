Invicti Launches First AI-Enabled Predictive Risk Scoring for Application Security Testing

Unique capability accelerates risk identification with proactive prioritization of web application vulnerabilities.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti , the leading provider of application security testing solutions, today announced its new AI-enabled Predictive Risk Scoring capability. The feature assigns predicted risk to applications and helps organizations gain a strategic view of their overall application security risk.

Predictive Risk Scoring allows organizations to determine which web applications should be scanned first and proactively prioritize remediation efforts. This new capability remaps the application security testing process to profile and calculate a risk score on all discovered web applications—before any scanning begins.

Risk management and prioritization are ongoing challenges in application security with the high volume of vulnerabilities that are discovered across web applications and APIs. While vulnerability severity helps order which vulnerabilities might require attention over others, there's still a lack of information around exploitability and risk.

"Everyone working in cybersecurity needs to work faster, with more confidence that they are doing the right thing to protect their organizations. This new advancement in AppSec testing helps make that a reality," said Neil Roseman, CEO at Invicti. "CISOs can now look at their application attack surface using a risk-based approach, guaranteeing that their AppSec program is focusing efforts in the right areas."

Predictive Risk Scoring addresses the gap in vulnerability severity information by applying an AI model on discovered assets and calculating a risk score from a set of 220 parameters with a minimum 83% confidence level. Among the many advantages from this innovation, no scanning resources are required and no customer data is needed to assess the risk score.

"Protecting applications is crucial for companies of all sizes, but it's challenging with the complexity and noise in the application security market, amplified with the adoption of AI. Now more than ever, security teams need to prioritize their efforts to address the riskiest issues, with speed and scale." said Melinda Marks, Practice Director, Cybersecurity at ESG. "Risk-based prioritization can help organizations best deploy their resources and optimize efficiency to secure their environments to support business growth."

Predictive Risk Scoring is currently available to Invicti customers using both Acunetix and Invicti (formerly Netsparker) product lines.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security —which acquired and combined DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker—is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti provides best-in-DAST solutions that enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting security both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries, serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Kate Bachman

Invicti

[email protected]

SOURCE Invicti Security