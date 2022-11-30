Invicti Security Joins the AWS Marketplace

Dynamic application security testing (DAST) leader provides AWS customers fast and flexible cloud access to AppSec scanning solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Invicti Security announced the availability of its AppSec solutions as both a private listing and public offer in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The engagement with AWS makes it easier for existing AWS customers to purchase and deploy Invicti's software directly in the cloud, allowing for a simple way to scan for vulnerabilities and help make web applications more secure.

Any customer can purchase Invicti using their existing AWS cloud agreement to simplify the procurement process, which can count toward their contracted annual AWS spending. By giving customers the option to purchase through the AWS Marketplace, AWS customers have the convenience of consolidated billing and access to flexible funding sources to support their cloud migration efforts.

"Now, AWS customers can protect their web applications with Invicti's DAST solution in a streamlined purchasing process," said Alvaro Warden, Director of Channels, Invicti. "Having the option for customers to add Invicti to their AWS bill directly through AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement, expedites return on investment, and extends the reach of our accurate, automated, continuous scanning solution to AWS customers worldwide."

Invicti Security provides application security with zero noise by making it simple for teams to build security automation into every step of the SDLC. It eliminates hundreds of hours of manual tasks by reducing time-wasting false positives using Proof-Based Scanning technology. It also helps developers fix issues quickly with detailed documentation that pinpoints vulnerability locations. In the past year, Invicti supported its customers with the ability to scan over 420,000 web applications and added nearly 750 new customers to its roster of more than 3,600 worldwide.

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti's best-in-DAST solutions enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

