Invictus Capital Partners Announces Launch of New Insurance Solutions Business

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Capital Partners, a leading alternative credit asset manager, announced today the launch of its Insurance Solutions Business. The new initiative is spearheaded by Senior Managing Director Carl D. Bell, who has been with Invictus since 2015 and serves as a member of the firm's Management and Investment Committees.

"Invictus is excited to launch this new business, which will provide insurance clients with access to high-quality residential loans and the expertise and infrastructure needed to navigate the granular nature of this asset class," said Michael W. Warden, CEO of Invictus Capital Partners. "We strategically built Verus Mortgage Capital, our affiliated operating platform, to provide our clients with the benefit of an advantaged position in sourcing and managing residential loans at an institutional scale."

Invictus Capital Partners has a strong track record in residential loan investing, having acquired over 60,000 loans representing more than $30 billion in balance since 2015, with an expectation of over $8 billion in new investments in 2024. This extensive experience underscores the firm's capability to leverage its investment and operational expertise to benefit the insurance industry. The establishment of the Insurance Solutions Business recognizes the increasing activity and inquiry from Invictus's insurance company partners and prospects, demonstrating its commitment to meeting these emerging needs.

"We believe that the insurance industry is increasingly looking for diversification and new investment avenues," said Carl D. Bell. "In particular, residential loans are the fastest-growing investment category for insurers since 2020, which shouldn't be surprising given residential loans offer attractive yields, favorable risk-based capital treatment, and the potential for FHLB financing."

Market Opportunity

The residential private credit sector is evolving into a strategic asset class within the broader private credit market. Regulatory changes since the Global Financial Crisis and the upcoming implementation of Basel III have led to the continued retreat of traditional banks from mortgage lending, creating a significant opportunity for private capital to step in. Invictus's Insurance Solutions Business aims to capitalize on this trend, offering insurance companies a reliable partner to support accessing this attractive market segment.

About Invictus Capital Partners

Invictus Capital Partners is a leading alternative credit asset manager specializing in residential credit investing, managing more than $18 billion in gross assets. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the firm is majority-owned by its employees. Invictus and its affiliates employ over 200 professionals, offering deep experience across the spectrum of residential debt investments, including high-yielding and distressed loans and bonds. From 2008 to 2014, Invictus served as a joint venture partner and sub-advisor to The Carlyle Group for real estate debt strategies.

For more information, visit https://www.invictuscp.com/.

