Invictus Capital Partners' Second Opportunity Fund Closes on $833 Million in Commitments

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Capital Partners, L.P., today announced the closing of its second opportunity fund for $833 million. The Invictus Opportunity Fund II, L.P. ("the Fund"), represents an increase of more than 100 percent from Invictus' inaugural opportunity fund raised in 2017.

Invictus received strong support from both existing and new investors, with demand surpassing the Fund's hard cap. The D.C.-based investment management firm sourced commitments from a global investor base, including financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and pension funds.

This is Invictus' second residential mortgage private credit fund designed to source inefficiently priced senior mortgage whole loans supported by strong collateral. Total loan acquisitions to date amount to approximately $6 billion. Invictus' inaugural fund, through the Verus Securitization Trust label, has become a leading issuer in the non-agency RMBS market, and the fund uses those issuances to provide term financing for its loan investments.

"We are delighted by the significant demand for our second fund and are appreciative of the support from our limited partners," said Michael Warden, CEO of Invictus Capital Partners. "This Fund provides us with the capital to continue our strategy of addressing the substantial inefficiency and significant void within the residential lending market."

About Invictus Capital Partners

Invictus Capital Partners is an investment firm with a focus on opportunistic credit strategies. Founded in 2008, Invictus is majority-owned by its employees and has deep experience across the spectrum of real estate debt investments, including high-yielding and distressed bonds and loans. From 2008 to 2014, Invictus served as a joint venture partner and sub-advisor to The Carlyle Group for real estate debt strategies. Through an affiliate, Verus Mortgage Capital, Invictus seeks to address the credit void in today's mortgage lending market and capitalize on the substantial inefficiency within this sector. Find additional information at www.invictuscp.com and www.verusmc.com .

SOURCE Invictus Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.invictuscp.com

