Invictus International Consulting Lands on the Coveted Cybersecurity 500 List

"When I joined Invictus last year the writing was on the wall even then – that Invictus was quickly becoming a disruptive force in the cybersecurity community," said Nick Andersen, VP of Corporate Strategy. "As the former CIO of Naval Intelligence, I have seen the best-of-the best in this Industry and Invictus' experts and ability to build teams and solutions blow them all out of the water."

This is the latest in a list of Invictus' accolades. Invictus was named one of the Top 10 Homeland Security Solutions Providers of 2017 by govCIO Outlook magazine, and in 2017 the National Association of Veteran-Owned Businesses (NaVOBA) recognized Invictus' CEO, Jim Kelly, as their Vetrepreneur of the Year.

Most recently, Invictus won Most Valuable Industry Partner this month at the (ISC)2 15th annual Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Government, which recognizes the commitment of teams whose work has significantly improved the security posture of a government organization.

"Making the Cybersecurity 500 list is the result of the hard work and dedication of every person here at Invictus," said CEO Jim Kelly. "I couldn't be prouder of the work our cyber experts do to protect the vital networks that support our economy and enable the warfighter to receive mission critical intelligence."

About Invictus International Consulting

Invictus is a premier cybersecurity services and technology solutions company that provides elite cyber talent to the Intelligence, National and Homeland Security communities, and commercial clientele. Invictus is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Virginia and started by military veterans. www.InvictusIC.com, @InvictusIC

About Cybersecurity Ventures

Cybersecurity Ventures is the world's leading researcher and publisher covering the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics. They provide cyber economic market data, insights, and ground-breaking predictions to a global audience of CIOs and IT executives, and government cyber defense leaders.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invictus-international-consulting-lands-on-the-coveted-cybersecurity-500-list-300652100.html

