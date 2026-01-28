Invictus Pharmacy Expands National Direct-to-Consumer Platform via Strategic Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Pharmacy, a vertically integrated, nationwide licensed pharmacy platform managed by Invictus Ventures Inc., announced today that it has completed a strategic acquisition and integration of additional pharmacy operations, with patient records transferred and maintained in accordance with applicable state and federal pharmacy and privacy regulations.

The acquisition supports uninterrupted patient access to medications and further expands Invictus Pharmacy's national reach across its digital and mail-order pharmacy infrastructure.

These types of acquisitions are a core component of Invictus Pharmacy's long-term vision for the direct-to-consumer pharmacy space, said Meyer Davidoff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Pharmacy. By combining nationwide licensure, scalable fulfillment, and technology-enabled patient engagement, the company is building a platform designed to seamlessly absorb patient populations while delivering continuity of care, transparency, and choice.

All prescription records were transferred in accordance with applicable federal and state pharmacy regulations, HIPAA requirements, and data privacy standards. Invictus Pharmacy will continue servicing eligible prescriptions through its licensed digital and mail-order pharmacy operations.

Patients affected by the transition will receive direct communication outlining next steps, prescription continuity, and ongoing support.

Invictus's platform is designed to deliver an end-to-end experience for patients, individuals, and employer groups, enabling prescription tracking, price transparency, medication access, and participation in tailored digital health programs through a single interface.

About Invictus Pharmacy

Founded in 2017, Invictus Pharmacy is a vertically integrated, nationwide pharmacy platform specializing in direct-to-consumer prescription access. The company operates a licensed digital and mail-order pharmacy serving patients across all 50 states, supported by proprietary e-commerce capabilities and an advanced prescription claims adjudication platform. Managed by Invictus Ventures Inc., Invictus Pharmacy is focused on modernizing drug access through technology-enabled fulfillment, transparent pricing, and scalable infrastructure designed to support national growth.

