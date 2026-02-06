Invisors earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the US and UK

ATLANTA and GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 6th year in a row in the US and 3rd year in a row in the UK. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Invisors. This year, 95% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 39 points higher than the average US company and 42 points higher than the average UK company.

Invisors teammates celebrating our accomplishments

"Being named a Great Place to Work in the US for the sixth time is a powerful reflection of our people and the culture they create every day," shares Aggie Nolan, Partner at Invisors. "This recognition speaks to the trust, flexibility and genuine care our team shows for one another, as well as the pride they take in their work. As we continue to grow, it's our people who keep Invisors grounded in what matters most."

Discover who we are as a company and what makes us a unique consultancy at https://www.invisors.com/company-overview.

Matt Lawrence, Invisors EMEA leader, highlights the team's impressive accomplishment since the company's international expansion in 2022. "Earning Great Place to Work recognition in the UK for the third time is a meaningful milestone for our growing team. It highlights the strong relationships we've built and the sense of belonging our people feel across the business. Our UK team has played a key role in shaping a culture where collaboration, growth and support go hand in hand, and this recognition belongs to them."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion. See more of Invisors' recent employee-driven recognitions at https://www.invisors.com/news.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Invisors stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees." See more of Invisors' recent employee-driven recognitions from Great Place to Work, Fortune Magazine and more at https://www.invisors.com/news.

One of the most unique ways Invisors shows appreciation for our people is through All-In, our company-wide trip designed to celebrate collective success and strengthen personal connections across teams. The experience enables employees from every office and region to come together to relax, explore and connect outside of a work setting. All-In is fully funded by the company, providing every employee the opportunity to participate. These experiences reflect our belief that shared experiences build camaraderie and remind us of the community we've created.

Year over year, we maintain a culture of collaboration and shared success. Whether through employee support programs, community engagement or sustainable practices, we strive to make Invisors a Great Place to Work. If you're ready for a flexible, team focused career in the world of Workday, apply at https://www.invisors.com/careers.

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com or our Great Place to Work® US and UK certification profiles.

