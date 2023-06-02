Invisors Successfully Completes a System and Organization Controls 2® Examination

News provided by

Invisors

02 Jun, 2023, 10:58 ET

ATLANTA, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors a software as a system (SaaS) leader and Workday services partner, announces it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® – Type II examination in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Security and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories and applicable Criteria. The completion of the examination exemplifies Invisors' commitment to its users to provide detailed information and assurance about the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of our internal controls as they relate to our Workday implementation and support services.

Continue Reading
System and Organization Controls Suite of Services http://www.aicpa.org/soc4so
System and Organization Controls Suite of Services http://www.aicpa.org/soc4so

"We are proud of our continued commitment to the security of the services we provide our customers," said Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "Our successful completion of a SOC 2® – Type II examination demonstrates Invisors' commitment to ensuring our global customers and partners are able to rely on the integrity and security of our services."

To request a copy of our SOC 2® report, please submit a request here [email protected]. Invisors' SOC 2® examination was conducted by Frazier & Deeter, LLC a firm nationally recognized for SOC examination and reporting services.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About SOC Examination and Reporting Services

System and Organization Controls (SOC) is a suite of service offerings CPAs may provide in connection with system-level controls of a service organization or entity-level controls of other organizations. Learn more about the SOC suite of services offerings here.

SOURCE Invisors

Also from this source

Invisors Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Invisors recognized as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing private companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.