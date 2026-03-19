InVita's UDITracker Equips Hospital Teams to Stay Ahead of Rising Joint Commission Tracer Inspections

Built-in software functionality centralizes tissue and implant documentation to support hospital teams during tracer methodology reviews.

BALTIMORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading provider of specialized software solutions for Human Biologics and Health & Public Safety, today highlighted UDITracker® and its built‑in Patient Tracer capability. UDITracker — an industry‑leading tissue and implant lifecycle management platform used by more than 800 hospitals nationwide — supports facilities as Joint Commission tracer methodology inspections rise. Patient Tracer helps hospital teams prepare for tracer reviews by consolidating the documentation surveyors commonly request into a single, streamlined view.

Hospitals across the country are seeing a renewed focus on Joint Commission tracer methodology audits, particularly around transplant safety and tissue and implant documentation. These inspections follow a patient tracer approach, where surveyors trace a patient's care journey and examine documentation tied to each product used — from how items were received and stored through their use in the OR. Retrieving these records often falls to tissue bank managers, implant coordinators, operating room teams, and supply chain staff, frequently with little notice and under significant time pressure.

UDITracker's Patient Tracer capability streamlines tracer preparation by linking tissue and implant records across the patient's care journey. Instead of searching multiple systems or relying on staff memory, teams can access a single Item History view that consolidates all documentation typically requested during a tracer — such as chain‑of‑custody details, regulatory records, supplier credentials, temperature logs, OR usage, lifecycle status, and recall information. Centralizing this information reduces the risk of confusion or accidental exposure of unrelated workflows, which is especially critical in high‑turnover environments. The same unified view also supports product recalls, safety investigations, and internal audits.

When documentation is spread across multiple systems and time is limited, missing logs or unreconciled items are often uncovered during inspections. This may lead to inspection delays, re-inspection requirements, or corrective action windows as short as 30 to 60 days. For hospitals already using UDITracker, Patient Tracer requires no additional setup — the documentation is already organized and accessible when a review occurs.

"Managing high-value, regulated tissue and implant inventory brings significant complexity and risk for hospitals," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita Healthcare Technologies. "UDITracker continues to evolve with the functionality our hospital partners rely on to stay ahead of these challenges and respond to tracer reviews with greater confidence and efficiency."

Hospitals can learn more about Joint Commission tracer inspections and tissue and implant documentation considerations in InVita's Joint Commission readiness resource.

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SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies