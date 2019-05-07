Invitae Reports 47% Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Volume Year-Over-Year

"We've seen another first quarter of foundational growth across all of our customer segments, with strong momentum putting us well on our way to exceed our 2019 guidance and in 2020 to serve more than one million patients with more than $500 million in revenue," said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Invitae is rapidly becoming the preferred provider of genetic information for clinicians and biopharma partners and increasingly the partner of choice for third party commercial payers seeking to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. We intend to continue driving the transformation of the genetics industry as we further extend our leadership position in bringing genetics into mainstream medicine, improving patient outcomes and lowering costs for everyone."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Accessioned more than 94,000 samples in the first quarter of 2019, representing a 47% increase over the more than 64,000 samples in the first quarter of 2018. Billable volume was approximately 87,000 in the first quarter of 2019

Generated revenue of $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing a 47% increase over the first quarter of 2018 revenue of $27.7 million

Total operating expenses, which exclude cost of revenue, for the first quarter of 2019 were $55.5 million compared to $46.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, Invitae reported a net loss of $37.7 million, or a $0.47 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $36.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, or a $0.66 net loss per share.

In the first quarter of 2019, Invitae completed a public offering of common stock, resulting in gross proceeds of $196.7 million and net proceeds of $184.5 million.

As of March 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaled $287.1 million. Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for the quarter was $140.2 million, with cash burn for the quarter at $29.6 million.

"We are committed to making the investments necessary to meet our 2020 goals," said Shelly Guyer, chief financial officer of Invitae. "To that end, we have capital totaling nearly $300 million, which we will invest in advancing the development of our total cancer care offering, accelerating the development and commercialization of our new direct channel for patients, and continuing to invest in further engineering capabilities to reduce costs, add content and enhance the quality of our offering overall."

Invitae's Corporate and Scientific Highlights

Announced the availability of non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) using maternal cell-free DNA, rounding out Invitae's comprehensive women's health genetic testing services

Named as one of seven labs in UnitedHealthcare's (UHC) Preferred Lab Network designed to make it easier for providers to choose from UHC's broader network of more than 300 labs, based on a rigorous quality review process

Presented various studies at The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting generated by researchers from Invitae

Shared data on the limitations of a direct-to-consumer strategy testing that detects only three of the thousands of genetic variants in BRCA1 and BRCA2 associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) risk, showing this strategy results in a clinical false negative rate of approximately 90% of those at risk for HBOC

Shared data from more than 113,000 patients that support broadening genetic testing guidelines to include patients with potentially actionable germline variants that are missed when clinicians adhere to current guidelines

Published data in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Invitae scientists in collaboration with researchers from the TME Breast Care Network showing that current guidelines for genetic testing of breast cancer patients miss as many patients with pathogenic variants as they find. The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBS) revised its genetic testing guidelines for hereditary breast cancer to include all patients with a personal history of breast cancer

Expanded its Behind the Seizure program with BioMarin to include two additional partners, Stoke Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, to help speed the diagnosis of genetic epilepsy in children experiencing unprovoked seizures from birth up to age five



Partnered with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on a new testing program to offer sponsored genetic testing to accurately diagnose more patients suspected of having a genetic hypophosphatemia disorder, or provide confirmatory testing for those who have been clinically diagnosed with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Invitae's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company monitors and considers cash burn, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Cash burn excludes (1) changes in marketable securities other than investments made in privately held companies, (2) cash received from equity financings, including proceeds from a public offering of common stock in March 2019, (3) cash received from loan proceeds, and (4) cash received from exercises of warrants. Management believes cash burn is a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash consumed by the operations of the business. A limitation of using this non-GAAP measure is that cash burn does not represent the total change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash for the period because it excludes cash provided by or used for other operating, investing or financing activities. Management accounts for this limitation by providing information about its operating, investing and financing activities in the statements of cash flows in its consolidated financial statements in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K and by presenting net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities as well as the net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in its reconciliation of cash burn. In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use cash burn, may calculate cash burn in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of cash burn as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, cash burn should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to cash burn provided in the table below.

INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,502



$ 112,158

Marketable securities 28,714



13,727

Accounts receivable 23,700



26,296

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,569



13,258

Total current assets 321,485



165,439

Property and equipment, net 25,757



27,886

Operating lease assets 37,290



—

Restricted cash 5,871



6,006

Intangible assets, net 29,156



30,469

Goodwill 50,095



50,095

Other assets 6,845



3,064

Total assets $ 476,499



$ 282,959

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,867



$ 7,812

Accrued liabilities 25,354



26,563

Operating lease obligations 4,419



—

Finance lease obligations 1,960



1,937

Total current liabilities 41,600



36,312

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 42,634



—

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 875



1,375

Debt 74,828



74,477

Other long-term liabilities 150



8,956

Total liabilities 160,087



121,120

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 9



8

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8



(5)

Additional paid-in capital 870,784



678,548

Accumulated deficit (554,389)



(516,712)

Total stockholders' equity 316,412



161,839

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 476,499



$ 282,959



INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018 Revenue:







Test revenue

$ 39,619



$ 27,053

Other revenue

934



618

Total revenue

40,553



27,671

Cost of revenue

21,254



18,076

Research and development

17,994



15,366

Selling and marketing

24,193



18,924

General and administrative

13,319



11,780

Loss from operations

(36,207)



(36,475)

Other income, net

638



1,647

Interest expense

(2,108)



(1,292)

Net loss

$ (37,677)



$ (36,120)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.47)



$ (0.66)

Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

79,369



54,382



INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (37,677)



$ (36,120)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,286



3,433

Stock-based compensation 5,223



4,393

Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations (130)



1,093

Other 388



32

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 2,596



(224)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,365)



(1,156)

Other assets 1,019



(2,548)

Accounts payable (307)



(1,574)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 601



(231)

Net cash used in operating activities (28,366)



(32,902)









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (20,781)



(225)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities —



19,965

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 6,000



2,078

Purchases of property and equipment (2,764)



(1,871)

Net cash provided by (used in) in investing activities (17,545)



19,947









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net of issuance costs 184,490



—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,107



191

Proceeds from debt financing —



19,792

Finance lease principal payments (477)



(638)

Net cash provided by financing activities 186,120



19,345









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 140,209



6,390

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 118,164



17,459

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 258,373



$ 23,849



INVITAE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net cash used in operating activities (28,366)



(32,902)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,545)



19,947

Net cash provided by financing activities 186,120



19,345

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 140,209



6,390









Adjustments:





Purchases of investments 20,781



225

Sales of investments —



(19,965)

Maturities of investments (6,000)



(2,078)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies —



(225)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of issuance costs (184,490)



—

Net proceeds from issuance of debt —



(19,792)

Proceeds from exercises of warrants (88)



(191)

Cash burn (29,588)



(35,636)



