Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the first quarter 2022
Apr 05, 2022, 05:09 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 8 505 583 50
UK: +44 333 300 90 30
US: +1 646 722 49 02
From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
Stockholm, April 5, 2022
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.
