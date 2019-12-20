Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Fourth Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at approximately 08.00 CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46-(0)-8-505-58365

UK: +44-(0)-333-300-9266

US: +1-833-526-8381

From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, 20 December 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-1494 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

