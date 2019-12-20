Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Fourth Quarter 2019
Dec 20, 2019, 08:27 ET
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at approximately 08.00 CET.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46-(0)-8-505-58365
UK: +44-(0)-333-300-9266
US: +1-833-526-8381
From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
Stockholm, 20 December 2019
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-1494 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2019,c2996613
The following files are available for download:
|
Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the fourth quarter 2019
SOURCE Sandvik
Share this article