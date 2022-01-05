SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at approximately 08:00 AM CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10:00 AM CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, acting CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 57

UK: +44 333 300 9030

US: +1 646 722 4957

From about 09:30 AM CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, January 5, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2021,c3481894

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3481894/1517346.pdf Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the fourth quarter 2021

SOURCE Sandvik