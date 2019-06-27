Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Second Quarter 2019
Jun 27, 2019, 08:26 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at approximately 11.30 CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 14.00 CEST.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 59
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 92 74
US: +1 833 526 83 95
From about 13.00 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
phone: +46 8 456 14 94
or
Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager
phone: +46 70 577 0549.
