Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Second Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at approximately 11.30 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 14.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 59
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 92 74
US: +1 833 526 83 95

From about 13.00 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact

Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
phone: +46 8 456 14 94

or
Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager
phone: +46 70 577 0549.

