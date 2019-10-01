Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Third Quarter 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Friday, 18 October 2019 at approximately 11.30 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8-505-583-55

UK: +44 (0) 333-300-92-64

US: +1-833-526-83-84

From about 12.00 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, 1 October 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 577 0549.

