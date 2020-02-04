STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 February, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) will publish its report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 10:00 am CET. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46-8-505-583-55

UK: +44-333-300-9272

US: +1-646-722-4902

Click here to go to the live webcast.

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same URL.

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,300 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2018, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 9.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at sobi.com.

For more information, please contact:

Paula Treutiger

Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+46-733-666-599

paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Linda Holmström

Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

+46-708-734-095

linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q4-fy-2019-results,c3026803

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3026803/1187629.pdf Invitation to presentation of the Q4/FY results 2019

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB