Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the second quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will publish its second quarter results on July 18, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast:

husqvarnagroup.creo.se/8080f1ee-635c-4505-8f81-a5c393bb2868

To join the telephone conference:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website: www.husqvarnagroup.com/investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors

Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 702 100 451

[email protected]

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications

+46 727 15 77 85

[email protected]

