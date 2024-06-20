Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the second quarter 2024

News provided by

Husqvarna Group

Jun 20, 2024, 01:45 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will publish its second quarter results on July 18, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast:

husqvarnagroup.creo.se/8080f1ee-635c-4505-8f81-a5c393bb2868

To join the telephone conference:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website: www.husqvarnagroup.com/investors.

For additional information, please contact:
Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected] 

Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-group/r/invitation---presentation-of-husqvarna-group-s-report-for-the-second-quarter-2024,c3999287

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3999287/2858965.pdf

Invitation â€" presentation of Husqvarna Groupâ€™s report for the second quarter 2024  

SOURCE Husqvarna Group

Also from this source

Claus Andersen appointed interim President of the Gardena Division

Husqvarna Group has appointed Claus Andersen as the interim President of the Gardena Division until a permanent successor to Pär Åström has been...

Financial Times again recognizes Husqvarna Group as 'Climate Leader'

Husqvarna Group has been recognized as 'Climate Leader' by Financial Times for the third consecutive year. Husqvarna Group is ranked as number 74...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics