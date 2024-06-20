Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the second quarter 2024
Jun 20, 2024, 01:45 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will publish its second quarter results on July 18, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session.
Link to the webcast:
husqvarnagroup.creo.se/8080f1ee-635c-4505-8f81-a5c393bb2868
To join the telephone conference:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website: www.husqvarnagroup.com/investors.
For additional information, please contact:
Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected]
Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-group/r/invitation---presentation-of-husqvarna-group-s-report-for-the-second-quarter-2024,c3999287
The following files are available for download:
|
Invitation â€" presentation of Husqvarna Groupâ€™s report for the second quarter 2024
SOURCE Husqvarna Group
Share this article