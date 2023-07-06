Invitation - Presentation of Q2 2023 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, July 20, at 07:45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09:30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.



The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.

For further information:

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 70 291 5780

