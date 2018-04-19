Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q1 2018 Results

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

04:30 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 April, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) will publish its report for the first quarter 2018.

Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 14:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46-8-566-42-662
UK: +44-203-008-98-01
US: +1-855-831-5945

Click here to go to the live webcast

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same URL.

About Sobi™

Sobi™ is an international speciality healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Our vision is to be recognised as a global leader in providing innovative treatments that transform life for individuals with rare diseases. The product portfolio is primarily focused on treatments in Haemophilia and Specialty Care. Partnering in the development and commercialisation of products in specialty care is a key element of our strategy. Sobi has pioneered in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2017, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 6.5 billion and approximately 850 employees. The share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

For more information please contact 

Media relations

Linda Holmström
Senior Communications Manager
+46-708-734-095
linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

Investor relations

Jörgen Winroth
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
+1-347-224-0819
+1-212-579-0506      
jorgen.winroth@sobi.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q1-2018-results,c2499825

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-sobis-q1-2018-results-300632860.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Related Links

http://www.sobi.com

Also from this source

Apr 03, 2018, 04:30 ET Fredrik Wetterlundh Joins Sobi™ as Head of Human Resources

Feb 26, 2018, 02:30 ET Henrik Stenqvist is Joining Sobi™ as New Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q1 2018 Results

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

04:30 ET