Sobi has completed issues of class C shares

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) on 14 May 2024 resolved on directed issues of redeemable and convertible class C shares and to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares through an acquisition offer directed to all owners of class C shares in Sobi. The Board of Directors of Sobi has, as previously communicated, on 15 July resolved to, conditional upon subscription and payment from Svenska Handelsbanken AB, repurchase all issued class C shares, to secure Sobi's obligations under the outstanding incentive programmes. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,641,103 issued class C shares and the new share issues are therefore completed.

The Annual General Meeting of Sobi on 14 May 2024 resolved on directed issues of class C shares, with the aim of ensuring that Sobi can fulfil its obligations under the outstanding long-term incentive programmes. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares through an acquisition offer directed to all owners of class C shares in Sobi.

On 15 July 2024, the Board of Directors of Sobi resolved to, conditional upon subscription and payment from Svenska Handelsbanken AB, repurchase all issued class C shares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,641,103 issued class C shares and the new share issues are therefore completed. The total proceeds from the issues amount to SEK 900,482.19 and have been paid on this day.

Upon repurchase of all 1,641,103 class C shares, the intention is to convert the repurchased class C shares into common shares pursuant to the conversion provision in Sobi's articles of association to secure future delivery of common shares to the participants in the outstanding incentive programmes.

Sobi currently holds 11,362,970 own common shares and no own class C shares. Following the repurchase and conversion of the class C shares to common shares, Sobi will hold 13,004,073 own common shares.

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

