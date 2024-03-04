Invitation Boliden's Virtual Capital Markets Update

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our virtual Capital Markets Update on March 18, 2024 at 14:00-16:00 CET.

The digital event includes a business update and an update on key projects with the opportunity to ask questions. Boliden will be represented by President and CEO, Mikael Staffas together with members of the Group Management.

You are welcome to follow the live webcast at Boliden's website www.boliden.com. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session where participants have the opportunity to post questions via the webcast chat or by phone. No pre-registration is required.

A recorded version of the webcast will be available on our website www.boliden.com after the event.

For further information:

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 70 291 5780

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden