Invitation Letter to 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo

Exhibition Name: China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo

Exhibition date: October 18-27, 2021

Venue: CCPIT cloud exhibition platform (https://ceec.ccpit-expo.com/)

Organizer: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

Undertaker: China Chamber of International Commerce

ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Exhibition content:

Textile and clothing/cotton products in major cotton producing areas, medical instruments, hardware and building materials, gifts, office supplies, home appliances, furniture, consumer electronics, etc.

Exhibition scale: more than 1000 Chinese enterprises are expected to participate in.

Exhibition supporting activities:

In order to deepen trade cooperation and enhance trade exchanges between China and countries in Central and Eastern European, 2021China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo will hold 6 "live docking activities of Trade Week" in combination with trade experience, time difference, culture and industry characteristics, focusing on bilateral trade advantageous industries and building an online trade negotiation platform. We sincerely invite people from all walks of life in Central and Eastern European to participate in the expo. The specific arrangement of the docking meeting is as follows:

industry date Time (Beijing time) Textile and clothing/cotton products in major

cotton producing areas 2021.10.18 15:00-16:30 medical apparatus and instruments 2021.10.19 15:00-16:30 Hardware building materials 2021.10.20 15:00-16:30 Gift office supplies 2021.10.21 15:00-16:30 Home appliances 2021.10.22 15:00-16:30 Consumer electronics 2021.10.25 15:00-16:30

2. Exhibit / visit method

Register to participate / visit the exhibition free of charge. Platform website: https://ceec.ccpit-expo.com/

Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Central and Eastern European Countries are well welcomed to participate in the exhibition.

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company