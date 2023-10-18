Invitation: Sobi's Q3 2023 report

Sobi plans to publish its report for the third quarter of 2023 on 30 October 2023 at 08:00 CET.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts, and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 13:00 pm CET, 12:00 pm GMT, and 8:00 am EDT.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please get details here

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

