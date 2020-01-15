Invitation to Aker BP's Capital Markets Update on 11 February 2020
Jan 15, 2020, 09:27 ET
TRONDHEIM, Norway, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Update on Tuesday 11 February at 10:00 (CET) at Hotel Continental, Oslo, Norway.
Program:
09:30-10:00 (CET): Registration at Hotel Continental
10:00-12:30 (CET): Capital Markets Update - presentations by executive management in Aker BP
Light refreshments will be served. To attend, please submit your registration to registration@akerbp.com by 4 February 2020.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's website www.akerbp.com/en.
CONTACT:
Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47-91-889-889
Lars Mattis Hanssen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47-994-59-460
Media contact:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47-907-77-841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47-402-24-217
