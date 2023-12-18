Invitation to EQT's Capital Markets Day

News provided by

EQT

18 Dec, 2023, 02:15 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A warm welcome to EQT's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, EQT has grown to become a global leader in active ownership strategies. At its Capital Market Day, EQT will reflect on the journey to date, look ahead to the future of private markets, and how EQT is continuously evolving its thematic investment strategy and distinctive value creation approach to create superior returns for its clients.

The event will be hosted by EQT's CEO Christian Sinding, EQT's Executive Committee, representatives from EQT's Partner group, and its Industrial Advisor Network.

The event will begin with registration and lunch at 12:00 pm CET and is hosted in person at Fotografiska Museet, Stockholm, Sweden. Presentations will be available on EQT's website after the event.

Attendance is primarily intended for institutional shareholders, analysts, financial advisors, and media. Please register here to secure your attendance.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

EQT Infrastructure to acquire a majority position in Heritage Environmental Services, a leading provider of industrial waste management

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure VI fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has agreed to acquire a majority position in Heritage...

EQT Infrastructure to acquire a majority position in Heritage Environmental Services, a leading provider of industrial waste management

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure VI fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has agreed to acquire a majority position in Heritage...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.